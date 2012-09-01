PARIS, Sept 1 The French government said on Saturday it had agreed to rescue troubled mortgage lender Credit Immobilider de France after an attempt to find a buyer for the company failed.

"To allow the CIF group to respect its overall commitments, the state decided to respond favourably to its request to grant it a guarantee," Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said in a statement.

The guarantee to the lender, which faced the expiration of a 1.75 billion euro ($2.21 billion) covered bond in early October, is subject to approval by the European Commission, Moscovici said.

The government said it had named Bernard Sevez to replace the company's existing chief executive. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb)