* Class actions rules meant to boost trust, consumer rights
* Pressure on consumers adds impetus to Hollande initiative
PARIS May 2 The French government said on
Thursday it would allow class action lawsuits against companies
for misselling and over-charging, part of a package to boost
consumer rights after recent scandals including the mislabelling
of horsemeat.
The new rules stop short of health and environmental matters
which have yielded huge settlements in the United States, and
which the law may be revised to cover.
Like his conservative predecessors, Socialist President
Francois Hollande had promised since his 2012 election campaign
to introduce class action, and pressure on consumers has added
impetus. Household spending, the traditional source of growth in
the euro zone's No. 2 economy, is falling alongside soaring
unemployment.
Presenting the package, Consumer Affairs Minister Benoit
Hamon said the threat of such suits would act as a "weapon of
mass dissuasion" for companies in conflicts with consumers.
"It will push a lot of companies to seek mediation with
consumers rather than settle conflicts in court," he said.
Under the legislation, fines for companies found guilty of
fraud could reach 10 percent of their sales.
Corporate fraud has become a sensitive issue after French
meat processors were found to be at the centre of a Europe-wide
scandal over mislabelled frozen meals containing horsemeat.
Another part of the package of legislation, aimed at
encouraging more competition between insurers, allows
policyholders to cancel contracts more easily after one year.
The package would also boost consumers rights over purchases
on the Internet, and give them powers to contest clauses in
contracts deemed by a judge to be abusive.
In an effort to discourage people getting saddled with huge
consumer debts, new law also requires lenders offer fixed terms
on loans for purchases more than 1,000 euros ($1,300).
Fixed-term loans charge lower rates than open-ended credit
lines.
Big changes to the legislation are unlikely as Hollande's
government enjoys a majority in parliament where the bill is due
to be presented in June.
Germany, Britain and about 13 other European Union countries
allow class action lawsuits.