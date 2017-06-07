PARIS, June 7 French President Emmanuel Macron
and his environment minister Nicolas Hulot aim to ensure that
France goes beyond the country's own commitments regarding the
Paris 2015 climate change agreements, said a government
spokesman.
"The aim of the President and that of Nicolas Hulot is to go
beyond the targets which we had set ourselves within the
framework of the Paris agreement," said government spokesman
Christophe Castaner on Wednesday.
The 2015 global agreement on steps to tackle climate change
was dealt a major blow last week after U.S President Donald
Trump pulled out of the deal.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta;
Editing by John Irish)