PARIS Dec 13 French ski resorts operator
Compagnie des Alpes posted higher annual profits and
said it needed powerful partners to accelerate its expansion
abroad, notably in China.
"The group wants to seize the opportunity of the development
of the leisure and ski businesses in Europe and in new
territories, notably China," the group said in a statement.
Compagnie des Alpes (CDA) operates 11 ski resorts in France
and 13 leisure parks in Europe, including Parc Asterix and the
Grevin waxworks museum in Paris.
The group told Reuters last month it was hopeful it could
secure fresh investment by the end of the year as it discusses
selling a stake to Chinese conglomerate Fosun and
other potential investors.
Compagnie des Alpes has said that Fosun's stake would not
exceed 10 percent and a source close to the matter has said that
British buyout firm Permira was also among potential investors
but that no deal has yet been reached.
Operating profits rose 9.2 percent to 73.1 million euros
($77.51 million) in the twelve months ended September 30.
There were "good signs" for the current 2016/17 year with
ski resorts bookings to date "slightly ahead" of last year's
level thanks to early snowfall in November, while business at
the leisure parks was above that of last year, the company
added.
($1 = 0.9431 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)