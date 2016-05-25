PARIS May 25 The French government does not intend to remain a shareholder in French telecoms group Orange forever but market conditions are not ripe for selling now, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"We don't intend to remain a shareholder forever," Macron told Senators during a hearing on the state's corporate shareholdings. "We have to wait for more favourable market conditions. (Reporting by Michel Rose, writing by Leigh Thomas)