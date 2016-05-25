Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
PARIS May 25 The French government does not intend to remain a shareholder in French telecoms group Orange forever but market conditions are not ripe for selling now, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.
"We don't intend to remain a shareholder forever," Macron told Senators during a hearing on the state's corporate shareholdings. "We have to wait for more favourable market conditions. (Reporting by Michel Rose, writing by Leigh Thomas)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.56 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26