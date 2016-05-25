PARIS May 25 French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron criticised the management of Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics for a dividend policy he said was not in the company's long-term interest and for an erratic communication policy.

"We have a management today which no longer fulfills our objectives, which has an uncoordinated communication policy, and has fired on its own camp on several occasions," Macron told senators on Wednesday.

"I have asked (French public investment bank and shareholder) BPI to cut the dividend several times. I think we haven't cut it enough. We're in a short-term logic whose goal is to hold up the share price, and that's not our priority," he said during a hearing on the state's corporate shareholdings. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Myriam Rivet; Editing by Leigh Thomas)