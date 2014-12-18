FRANKFURT Dec 18 German consumer goods producer
Henkel said on Thursday it would examine carefully a
French competition authority's decision to impose a fine of 109
million euros ($134.2 million) on it for price fixing and then
decide on further steps.
The group had previously set aside a total of 39 million
euros in provisions related to the case, a spokesman for Henkel
said, adding the case related to antitrust violations between
2003 and 2006.
The French competition authority imposed fines of 951
million euros on personal hygiene and cleaning products
companies on Thursday over price fixing in
supermarkets.
The fine on Henkel comprises 59 million euros for fixing the
price of cleaning products and 50 million for personal hygiene
products, the French regulator said.
Germany's Beiersdorf was fined 72 million euros.
The maker of Nivea products said it had been notified of the
fine.
