PARIS Dec 18 The French competition authority imposed fines of 951 million euros ($1.2 billion) on personal hygiene and cleaning products companies on Thursday over price fixing in supermarkets.

The watchdog announced fines of a total of 345.2 million euros against cleaning product manufacturers Colgate-Palmolive , Henkel, Unilever , Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Sara Lee, SC Johnson and Bolton Solitaire.

It announced a further 605.9 million euros of fines relating to personal hygiene products against Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Sara Lee, Laboratoires Vendôme, Gillette, L'Oreal, Beiersdorf and Vania.

Whistleblowers SC Johnson, Colgate-Palmolive and Henkel will benefit from varying degrees of clemency, the French competition authority added in a statement.

L'Oreal said in a statement that it was "surprised by this decision and the amount of the fine which are totally out of proportion" and said it would appeal. ($1 = 0.8116 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)