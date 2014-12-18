(Adds background, comments)
By James Regan
PARIS Dec 18 The French competition authority
slapped fines worth 951 million euros ($1.2 billion) on
household goods makers on Thursday over price fixing in
supermarkets between 2003 and 2006.
The watchdog announced sanctions totaling 345.2 million
euros on cleaning products makers Colgate-Palmolive,
Henkel, Unilever , Procter & Gamble
, Reckitt Benckiser, Sara Lee, SC Johnson and
Bolton Solitaire.
It announced a further 605.9 million euros of fines relating
to personal hygiene products against Colgate, Henkel, Unilever,
P&G, Reckitt, Sara Lee, Laboratoires Vendôme, Gillette, L'Oreal
, Beiersdorf and Vania.
The watchdog said the companies had coordinated their
commercial policies and, in particular, agreed on price
increases.
"These two sanctions are among the most significant imposed
to date by the competition authority," it said.
French cosmetics giant L'Oreal, which faces the biggest
share of the fines at 189.5 million euros, denied
anticompetitive behaviour and said it would appeal the decision.
"L'Oreal is extremely surprised by this decision and the
amount of the fine, which are totally out of proportion," it
said in a statement.
Anglo-Dutch company Unilever, whose fines total 172.5
million euros, said it will also appeal.
American firm P&G, on the hook for 154 million for Gillette
and other businesses, said it will review the ruling, while
Germany's Henkel, which faces fines of 109 million euros, said
it would decide on further steps after examining the decision,
adding that it had made provisions of 39 million.
Reckitt Benckiser said it had cooperated with the
authorities and that it had made a provision in 2013 which would
be sufficient for the 121 million in fines it faces.
Germany's Beiersdorf said it had been notified of
its fine, totaling 72 million euros, while Johnson & Johnson
, being fined 8 million euros, said it had fully
cooperated with the authorities.
Other companies were not immediately available.
Whistleblowers SC Johnson, Colgate and Henkel will benefit
from varying degrees of clemency, the French competition
authority added in a statement, with SC Johnson receiving total
immunity.
In addition, companies owned by Unilever, J&J, Henkel,
Reckitt, Colgate, P&G and Beiersdorf benefited from 16-18
percent reductions in the fines after they did not contest the
facts and pledged to conform to the rules in the future.
($1 = 0.8116 euros)
(Additional reporting by Martinne Geller in London, Kirsti
Knolle in Frankfurt and Jan C. Schwartz in Hamburg; Editing by
Andrew Callus)