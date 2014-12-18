LONDON Dec 18 Unilever plans
to appeal a 172.5 million euro ($212 million) fine from
France's competition authority, which claims the Anglo-Dutch
consumer goods maker and rivals engaged in price-fixing between
2003 and 2006.
"Unilever will appeal against the decision and considers the
sanction imposed to be totally unjustified, given Unilever's
comparatively limited level of involvement in any exchanges and
the absence of effects for the consumer," the company said in an
emailed statement after the fine was announced on Thursday.
Unilever was fined 70.5 million euros in connection with
cleaning products and 102 million euros related to hygiene
products, according to a statement by the French watchdog.
($1 = 0.8137 euros)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by David Clarke)