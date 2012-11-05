PARIS Nov 5 Industrialist Louis Gallois
recommended slashing 30 billion euros off French payroll taxes
in under two years and compensating with public spending cuts
and extra consumer taxes in a government-commissioned report
submitted on Monday.
Gallois, ex-head of aerospace group EADS, proposed
slicing 20 billion euros off employers' contributions and 10
billion off those paid by workers, ideally within a year, to
reverse an industrial decline that has eaten away at exports and
bled factory jobs.
His 74-page report set out 22 measures which also included
creating a French equivalent of a Small Business Act, to bolster
the creation and success of start-ups, and tax changes to
encourage life insurance funds to invest in shares.