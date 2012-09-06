BORDEAUX, Sept 6 A maker of condoms purported to
be from the town of Condom in southwestern France has been
ordered to pay 10,000 euros ($12,600) for false advertising
after the provenance of its prophylactics was found to be
Malaysia.
"The Original Condom Company" advertised its condoms as
coming from the picturesque forested town on the river Baise.
However a court in the city of Bordeaux has ordered the
firm, run by two Frenchmen, to remove references to the town
from its advertising, as only an unoccupied address could be
found there.
Condom's mayor, Bernard Gallardo, said the town of about
7,000 residents has "other advantages" to boast of, besides its
name that for years has famously caused English-speaking
tourists to stop and pose for photos next to its main sign.
"We're not going to hide our heads in the sand, we won't
prevent people from making a link with the name. But retreating
into such notoriety can only compromise the tourism qualities of
the town," Gallardo told Reuters, citing its gastronomy and old
mansions.
Unfortunately for the town, Francophile tourists passing
through might also snigger at the name of the local river, which
is French for the activity for which condoms are intended.
($1 = 0.7915 euros)
(Reporting By Claude Canellas and Jean Decotte; Writing by
Alexandria Sage)