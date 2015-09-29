PARIS, Sept 29 French judges have ordered the
seizure of properties tied to the family of Republic of Congo's
President Denis Sassou Nguesso in an investigation over
suspected ill-gotten wealth, a source at the prosecutor's office
said on Tuesday.
Congo's long-ruling leader Sassou Nguesso, is among a number
of African leaders targeted by a long-running French
investigation into suspected ill-gotten wealth in France.
"The seizures were carried out after a thorough financial
investigation that established a direct link with several
members of Sassou Nguesso's family," the source told Reuters.
A lawyer for Sassou Nguesso was not available to comment.
The French investigation, which began in 2008, also targeted
President Teodoro Obiang Nguema of Equatorial Guinea and Omar
Bongo, Gabon's then-president and the father of President Ali
Ben Bongo.
The presidents deny any wrongdoing.
Sassou Nguesso, 71, who has ruled oil-producing Congo for 32
years in two separate spells in office, told the French courts
in 2013 not to intervene in Congo's internal affairs.
Tens of thousands of Congolese took to the streets of the
capital Brazzaville on Sunday to voice their opposition to
possible constitutional changes that would allow Sassou Nguesso
to extend his rule in elections next year.
(Reporting by Chine Labbé; Writing by Bate Felix)