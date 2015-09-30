(Corrects first paragraph to say property not properties, and
corrects attribution of quote)
PARIS, Sept 29 French judges have ordered the
seizure of a property tied to the family of Republic of Congo
President Denis Sassou Nguesso in an investigation over
suspected ill-gotten wealth, a source at the prosecutor's office
said on Tuesday.
Congo's long-ruling leader is among a number of African
leaders targeted by a long-running French investigation into
alleged illicit financial holdings in France.
William Bourdon, a lawyer for Transparency International
France, the organisation that brought the case, said two
properties were involved.
"The seizures were carried out after a thorough financial
investigation established a direct link with several members of
Sassou Nguesso's family," he said.
A lawyer for Congo authorities was not available to comment.
The French investigation, which dates back to a complaint
made in 2008, also targeted President Teodoro Obiang Nguema of
Equatorial Guinea as well as the late Omar Bongo, Gabon's
then-president and the father of current President Ali Ben
Bongo.
The presidents deny any wrongdoing.
Sassou Nguesso, 71, who has ruled oil-producing Congo in two
separate spells in office spanning 32 years, told the French
courts in 2013 not to intervene in Congo's internal affairs.
Tens of thousands of Congolese took to the streets of the
capital Brazzaville on Sunday to voice their opposition to
possible constitutional changes that would allow Sassou Nguesso
to extend his rule in elections next year.
(Reporting by Chine Labbé; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)