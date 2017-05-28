PARIS May 28 A French national who had been
kidnapped at the start of March in Democratic Republic of Congo
has been freed, according to a statement from the office of
French President Emmanuel Macron.
"The president of the republic welcomes the news of the
liberation of our compatriot kidnapped on March 1 in the east of
Democratic Republic of Congo," Macron's statement said.
Macron also thanked the Congo authorities for their work in
helping to free the hostage.
Earlier in March, France had said that a group of workers
had been kidnapped at a mine run by Banro Corp.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by
Alison Williams)