PARIS Feb 20 France asked the European
Commission on Monday to suspend authorization to plant
Monsanto's genetically modified (GM) MON810 corn, the
environment ministry said, as the country seeks to keep a ban on
GM crops despite losing court rulings.
France banned in 2008 the growing of MON810 corn, the only
GM crop approved for planting in the European Union, citing
environmental risks.
Its highest court ruled against the ban in November,
following a similar decision by the European Court of Justice
last September, leading the government to say it would look at
all ways to maintain the freeze on GM planting.
The French government's request to the EU executive was
based on "significant risks for the environment" shown in recent
scientific studies, the ministry said in a statement.
EU governments are divided over authorising GM crop
cultivation, with some countries like France reluctant to allow
them in view of public hostility.
Denmark, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, is
seeking to revive stalled talks on allowing individual countries
to decide on whether to allow GM crops.
The stalemate over GM crops has frustrated crop
farmers and biotech companies, most of which have scaled back
research on such varieties in Europe.