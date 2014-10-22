(Repeats to additional subscriber services)

By Natalie Huet and Andrew Callus

PARIS Oct 22 Isabelle Kocher's new role puts her in line to head utility GDF Suez from 2016 but right now no woman runs a French blue chip company. Along with the rest of continental Europe, the country lags Britain and the United States on gender equality.

Kocher, 47, was named on Tuesday as deputy chief executive and chief operating officer at GDF Suez.

Currently finance director, she will be replacing Jean-Francois Cirelli and the move makes the mother of five the effective heir apparent to Gerard Mestrallet, the chairman and chief executive whose mandate expires in 2016.

Kocher would be the first Frenchwoman to head a company in the CAC-40 index of top Paris-listed companies. She would not be the first woman though. That title belongs to Patricia Russo, an American who was chief executive at Alcatel-Lucent between 2006 and 2008. Anne Lauvergeon led Areva from 2001 to 2011, but the state-controlled nuclear engineering group never made it into the CAC-40.

Lauvergeon became known as "Atomic Anne", while Russo was dubbed "Kamikaze Pat" by Forbes magazine for her radical restructuring plans -- nicknames that emphasise the enduring rarity of women in the corporate hot seat in France and across Europe.

As of April 2014 women accounted for only 3 percent of CEOs at Europe's top 600 listed companies, according to data compiled by the European Commission. There were no women bosses in the blue-chip share indexes of France, Germany and Italy.

By contrast there are five female chief executives in the UK's FTSE 100 index and a similar 5 percent proportion in the S&P 500 index of U.S.-listed firms.

Recruiting consultants and groups promoting greater parity in management say a lot of the hurdles on the way to the top stem from cultural habits, stereotypes and a confidence gap between men and women.

"Women are less willing to advertise themselves," said Olivier Boulard, partner at executive recruiter Heidrick & Struggles.

Men are quicker to voice their career ambitions, he said, and since the committees that appoint executives comprise mainly men, they better identify to male candidates and tend to see in their boldness the aptitude to lead a company.

Kocher, however, has a lot that French male executives can identify with. She attended the elite Ecole Normale Superieure and is also a graduate of the Corps des Mines engineering school, a well-trodden route to the top in corporate France. She also holds a postgraduate degree in quantum optics and an aggregation in physics.

A study by executive recruiters Heidrick & Struggles found that 50 percent of top bosses in France came from "elite" schools - compared with 38 percent in Germany, 32 percent in the United States and only 26 percent in the UK.

The study also showed that in Germany and France over one in five CEOs come from an engineering background, a field where women are not found in big numbers. In France 28 percent of CEOs previously worked in government.

Kocher was an industrial affairs adviser to former Socialist prime minister Lionel Jospin before joining GDF Suez.

BOARD QUOTAS

Although women are still rare in the very top executive positions, at board level the trend is set on a more gender equal direction, both in Europe and worldwide and France is among the leaders, in part thanks to quota legislation.

In a study by recruiters Egon Zehnder which looked at 1,000 of the biggest companies worldwide (with market values bigger than 4 billion euros), French companies came out with the most gender-equal boards in Europe outside the Nordic countries, with 28.5 percent female members this year. That's up by over a fifth since 2004 and the strongest progress made by any of the 17.

Across all 17 European countries in the study, that proportion rose to 20.3 percent, up from 15.6 percent in 2012 and a more than 12 percent improvement in 10 years.

But there are no quotas for French executive committees, where women have just 10 percent of seats, and as a result lack a key springboard to top management roles, said Martine Van Went, president of the Professional Women's Network (PWN) in Paris.

Tita Zeitoun, founder and head of Action de Femme, an association that promotes women's presence in managing bodies, said men were still "hogging" top jobs.

Only companies that tackle the problem head-on with quotas and women-friendly policies can make progress and bring about a "cultural revolution," says Boulard of Heidrick & Struggles.

"Companies are finally coming around to that because good top managers are fairly hard to find and particularly sought after. Opening up to women more proactively and systematically could double your reservoir of talent." (Editing by Greg Mahlich)