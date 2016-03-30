PARIS, March 30 French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin said on Wednesday that proposed tighter anti-corruption
laws and enhanced government transparency could add 0.2 percent
to the country's economic output annually.
Sapin spoke while presenting planned laws for a new
anti-corruption agency and greater protection for whistleblowers
in a move to clean up France's image after several French
companies were slapped with huge fines abroad.
France ranked 23rd in Transparency International's latest
corruption perception index, behind Germany, Britain and the
United States.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
(OECD) criticised it in 2014 for failing to convict a single
French company for foreign bribery, whereas French firms like
Alstom have been slapped with large fines in the U.S.
"Trade prospers where corruption declines," Sapin told
reporters. "It could bring France about 0.2 percent of growth a
year," he said. Officials said the estimate came from the French
Treasury and was based on international examples.
Transparency International criticised the government's
decision to drop plans to make it possible for companies to
plead guilty in exchange for a financial settlement.
"The bill was emptied of a large part of its most incisive
and innovative measures, and therefore, of its expected
efficiency," the organisation said in a statement on Sapin's
proposed legislation.
Sapin said the government dropped the plan for negotiated
settlements, which would be a major change for country with a
Roman law system like France, after the Conseil d'Etat - the
country's highest administrative court - advised against it.
But Sapin said he was open to amendments by lawmakers who
would want to reintroduce the provision. Parliament is expected
to adopt the bill before summer.
Business leaders said dropping the settlement provision
would be a "missed opportunity" to speed up the lengthy legal
procedures for French companies that put them at a disadvantage
to their foreign rivals.
The bill, dubbed "Sapin 2" after the finance minister passed
a first series of anti-bribery measures under a previous
Socialist government in 1993, also includes measures to loosen
up the qualifications required for many professions.
