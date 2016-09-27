PARIS, Sept 27 Two executives of luxury group LVMH were held for questioning by French police on Tuesday in connection with an investigation into influence-peddling in which two former police chiefs are also being questioned, a source close to the matter said.

One of the executives is a former magistrate in charge of the company's security, according to French daily Le Monde. His home was searched on Tuesday, a police source said.

A spokesman for LVMH declined to comment.

Two former police chiefs, Bernard Squarcini, who ran the DCRI domestic intelligence service under former President Nicolas Sarkozy, and Christian Flaesch, who headed the Paris judicial police, were taken into custody for questioning on Monday.

The investigations relate to allegations that Squarcini used his connections within the police to help his consulting firm Kyrnos, which he founded in 2013 after he left the intelligence service.

Neither Squarcini nor his lawyer could not immediately be reached by Reuters. (Reporting by Gerard Bon, Pascale Denis and Paris bureau; writing by Michel Rose; editing by Andrew Callus)