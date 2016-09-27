PARIS, Sept 27 Two executives of luxury group
LVMH were held for questioning by French police on
Tuesday in connection with an investigation into
influence-peddling in which two former police chiefs are also
being questioned, a source close to the matter said.
One of the executives is a former magistrate in charge of
the company's security, according to French daily Le Monde. His
home was searched on Tuesday, a police source said.
A spokesman for LVMH declined to comment.
Two former police chiefs, Bernard Squarcini, who ran the
DCRI domestic intelligence service under former President
Nicolas Sarkozy, and Christian Flaesch, who headed the Paris
judicial police, were taken into custody for questioning on
Monday.
The investigations relate to allegations that Squarcini used
his connections within the police to help his consulting firm
Kyrnos, which he founded in 2013 after he left the intelligence
service.
Neither Squarcini nor his lawyer could not immediately be
reached by Reuters.
(Reporting by Gerard Bon, Pascale Denis and Paris bureau;
writing by Michel Rose; editing by Andrew Callus)