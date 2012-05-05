AJACCIO, Corsica Four paintings, including one by 17th century French painter Nicolas Poussin, have been found undamaged in a carpark in the Corsican capital Ajaccio more than a year after being taken from the island's Fesch museum, police said on Saturday.

Ajaccio public prosecutor Thomas Pison said police were told by an anonymous phone caller on Friday where to find the missing works, which include Poussin's "Midas at the Source of the River Pactolus", and Mariotto di Nardo's 14th century "Pentecost".

"The canvasses were lying on the ground (in the carpark) and one had been placed in a binbag. They're in good condition and are undergoing analysis," Pison told reporters.

The other works are Giovanni Bellini's 15th-century "Virgin and Child" and "Virgin with Child in a Glory of Seraphins" by an anonymous 16th-century Umbrian artist.

The four are estimated in all to be worth 10 million euros, and disappeared from the Fesch museum of fine art in February 2011.

