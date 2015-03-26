TORONTO, March 26 Air Canada said on
Thursday it is changing its policies to ensure that all flights
have two people in the cockpit at all times after initial
reports on the Germanwings flight that crashed on Tuesday.
Canada's biggest airline is making the change "without
delay," said spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick in an email. He said
Air Canada was monitoring the investigation into the crash
closely, noting that "at this point the cause is unknown."
Fitzpatrick declined to describe Air Canada's previous
policy, saying he could not discuss security measures.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)