SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, March 27 As investigators try
to find out why a young German pilot deliberately crashed a
passenger jet into the French Alps on Tuesday, pilots and
psychologists warn it may be impossible to prevent similar
incidents in the future.
All 150 people on board Germanwings flight 4U9525 died after
27-year-old first officer Andreas Lubitz locked the cockpit
door, took control of the Airbus A320 plane and veered it down
from cruising altitude at 3,000 feet per minute.
German tabloid Bild reported on Friday that Lubitz received
psychiatric treatment for a "serious depressive episode" six
years ago, and the crash has prompted calls for
more rigorous mental health and stress tests for pilots.
German prosecutors said on Friday documents seized at
Lubitz's homes indicated that he had an existing medical
condition and that he hid it from employers.
They said they had found recently-dated torn-up sick notes
saying that Lubitz was unable to work.
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which
sets global aviation standards, recommends that someone with
depression should not fly a plane. But its Manual of Civil
Aviation Medicine also states that psychological tests of
aircrew are "rarely of value" and not "reliable" in predicting
mental disorders.
Lufthansa chief executive Carsten Spohr said Lubitz had
passed suitability tests after the break in his training six
years ago and was classed as 100 percent fit to fly. He also
described the crash as a one-time event and said that there were
no failproof systems to prevent such an accident.
Asian airlines including Cathay Pacific, Japan
Airlines, Qantas Airways and Singapore
Airlines say potential pilots must undergo a rigorous
medical that includes a psychological test. Pilots must then
pass a medical check-up, which includes some psychological
tests, at least once a year.
British Pilots' Association BALPA says statutory simulator
testing every 6-12 months can also highlight any areas of mental
health concern.
Many airlines also provide access to confidential
counselling services.
But none of these measures will catch every unwell employee,
analysts and pilots say.
"If you're harbouring feelings of disphoria, poor
concentration, suicide or debility, unless your family or
colleague discloses that to an administrator or to a chief pilot
or a director of flight ops, these cases can slip through," said
Randy Knipping, who specialises in aviation medicine.
Toronto-based Knipping was speaking ahead of the latest
information from German prosecutors.
TELLING TALES
Pilots themselves say they are also encouraged to declare
any psychological problems - whether relating to their own
health or that of their colleagues, should they spot potential
issues.
But it's a delicate matter that many shy away from.
"Do you want to work in an office where your colleagues are
snitching on you? That's why this happens so rarely," said an
A320 captain with an Asian carrier.
"Everyone has problems and some deal with it better than
others. Not everyone will deal with it by crashing a plane.
That's an extreme reaction and nobody can predict it."
Another experienced captain with an Asian airline added:
"They ask about your mental health, about events that could
affect you psychologically. But who willingly admits to anything
that could lead to a suspension of their license? I won't. I
need my job."
David Powell, an aviation medicine specialist in New
Zealand, said an ICAO study of 20 years of global incidents had
revealed only 10 air crashes involved medical issues.
"Pilots are a highly screened population and highly
scrutinised, but who can totally predict the behaviour of human
beings?" he said.
Lufthansa announced on Friday that it would create a new
group-wide role of safety pilot, who would report to the chief
executive officer.
It also fell into line with several other airlines that have
introduced rules this week insisting a second crew member be in
the cockpit at all times - a measure that is already compulsory
in the United States.
Tony Catanese, a clinical psychologist at specialist clinic
Glen Iris Psychology in Melbourne, commented: "Never leave a
person alone - that's probably the most effective suicide
prevention technique there is."
