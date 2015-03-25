Police evacuate Paris' Gare du Nord station
PARIS, May 9 Police evacuated Paris' Gare du Nord train station on Monday night and cordoned off the area because of a security alert, local police authorities said.
March 25 The chief executive officer of Germanwings said on Wednesday that two U.S. citizens were among aboard the plane that crashed in France, CNN reported in a tweet. (Reporting by N.Y. newsroom; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
PARIS, May 9 Police evacuated Paris' Gare du Nord train station on Monday night and cordoned off the area because of a security alert, local police authorities said.
LOS ANGELES, May 8 The owners of a giant rabbit named Simon who was found dead after a United Airlines flight demanded on Monday that the airline pay damages, order an outside investigation and re-evaluate how it handles animals on flights.