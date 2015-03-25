(In first paragraph, corrects name and title of executive to Germanwings Managing Director Thomas Winkelmann from Carsten Spohr, who is CEO of parent Lufthansa)

March 25 Germanwings Managing Director Thomas Winkelmann said on Wednesday that two U.S. citizens were aboard the Germanwings plane that crashed in France, CNN reported in a tweet.

Investigators were searching for the reason why a German Airbus ploughed into a mountainside in the French Alps on Tuesday, killing all 150 on board, including 16 teenagers returning from a school trip to Spain.

Helicopters flew over the site where the A320 operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline disintegrated after it went down in a remote area of ravines en route to Duesseldorf from Barcelona.

Germanwings said it believed 67 Germans were on the flight, and Spain said 45 passengers had Spanish names. One Belgian was aboard, Australia said two of it nationals had died, and Britain said it was likely some Britons were on the plane.

