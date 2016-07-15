India finalises tax rates for goods and services
NEW DELHI India on Thursday finalised tax rates that will apply to different goods and services under a new sales tax which New Delhi aims to roll out from July 1.
PARIS France's anti-terrorism investigation department was asked to take over inquiries into the Thursday night attack in which dozens were killed by a truck that mowed through crowds of people in the southern coastal resort town of Nice, media reported.
In the immediate aftermath of an incident which initial reports said killed upwards of 70 people, officials declined to formally declare the attack as terrorist assault pending further news. But several French media said the anti-terrorist investigation department had been put on the case.
(Reporting by Michel Rose and Bate Felix; Writing by Brian Love)
NEW DELHI India on Thursday finalised tax rates that will apply to different goods and services under a new sales tax which New Delhi aims to roll out from July 1.
NEW DELHI An metal footbridge over the Zuari river in Goa collapsed late on Thursday evening, killing several people who had gathered on the bridge after an alleged suicide attempt, local police said.