PARIS France's anti-terrorism investigation department was asked to take over inquiries into the Thursday night attack in which dozens were killed by a truck that mowed through crowds of people in the southern coastal resort town of Nice, media reported.

In the immediate aftermath of an incident which initial reports said killed upwards of 70 people, officials declined to formally declare the attack as terrorist assault pending further news. But several French media said the anti-terrorist investigation department had been put on the case.

