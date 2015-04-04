MARSEILLE, April 4 French investigators have
ended their search for bodies in the Alps where a Germanwings
passenger jet crashed last month, killing all 150 people on
board, a local official said on Saturday.
Prosecutors believe German co-pilot Andreas Lubitz
deliberately flew the Airbus A320 jet into the mountainside
during a flight from Barcelona to Dusseldorf, pulverising the
aircraft and making recovery efforts extremely complicated.
"The search for bodies is over, but the search for the
victims' personal belongings is continuing," a spokesman for the
local government authority in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence region
told Reuters.
"Lufthansa has also hired a specialist firm to remove the
debris of the aircraft, under the authority of the French public
prosecutor and an expert in charge of environmental supervision
of the operations," he said.
Lufthansa is the parent company of the lowcost
Germanwings carrier.
The identification of victims will now continue through the
analysis of 150 sets of DNA found at site, which could take
several weeks. The prosecutor leading the French legal probe has
cautioned that the number of DNA sets does not necessarily mean
all the victims have been found.
As soon as a DNA set is matched to one of the victims, the
family will immediately be informed.
Work to remove aircraft debris and clean up the site will
start next week and could take up to two months, said General
David Galtier, a regional French police commander in charge of
the operation.
Cockpit audio recordings from the first black box, recovered
hours after the March 24 crash, led prosecutors to believe that
Lubitz locked the captain out of the cockpit and put the plane
into a steep descent.
This version of events appeared to be further corroborated
by data from the second 'black box' recorder that was recovered
earlier this week.
A separate German legal inquiry has pointed to mental health
problems affecting the 27-year-old Lubitz.
German prosecutors said on Thursday that the co-pilot had
made Internet searches on ways to commit suicide in the days
ahead of the crash, as well as searches about cockpit doors and
safety precautions. According to Der Spiegel magazine on Friday,
the prosecutors searched the offices of five doctors whose help
Lubitz had sought.
Lufthansa has said Lubitz told its flight school in 2009 he
had gone through a period of severe depression.
