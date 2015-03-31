SAO PAULO, March 31 Brazil's aviation regulator
ANAC recommended local airlines require at least two people,
including a pilot, to be in the cockpit at all times in the wake
of last week's Germanwings crash.
ANAC said in a statement on Tuesday its recommendation
followed other agencies around the world after a preliminary
investigation of the March 24 crash of flight 9525.
French prosecutors said the flight's 28-year-old co-pilot
locked himself in the cockpit and flew the plane into a mountain
in the French Alps, killing all 150 on board.
Airlines rushed to react last week, with EasyJet, Norwegian
Air Shuttle and Air Berlin requiring a second crew member in the
cockpit at all times. It was already compulsory in the United
States, but not in Europe.
Australia, Canada and New Zealand have since introduced
similar mandatory rules. ANAC may revise its recommendations in
light of any new information about the Germanwings accident, the
agency said.
Brazil's largest airline carriers are Gol Linhas Aereas SA
, the Brazilian unit of Chile's Latam Airlines Group
SA Tam, and Azul, which is controlled by JetBlue
Airways Corp founder David Neeleman.
The country is preparing for another influx of international
visitors for the 2016 Summer Olympic Games after hosting the
soccer World Cup last year.
