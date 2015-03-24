March 24 It is likely some British nationals
were on board the Germanwings flight that crashed in the French
Alps on Tuesday, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said.
"I don't want to speculate on numbers of British nationals
involved until we have completed our checks on all the passenger
information. However, based on the information available to us,
it is sadly likely that there were some British nationals on
board the flight," said Hammond in comments released in a press
statement from the Foreign Office.
The Airbus operated by Lufthansa's budget carrier
Germanwings flight was traveling from Barcelona to Duesseldorf
and had 142 passengers and six crew on board when it crashed in
southern France.
"We are working closely with the French, German and Spanish
authorities, and the airline, to establish the facts. The UK Air
Accident Investigation Branch, and UK Disaster Victim
Identification experts, are also standing by to offer assistance
to the French authorities, if required," the Foreign Secretary
added.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew
Hay)