PARIS, March 26 The co-pilot suspected of
deliberately crashing a Germanwings jet into the
French Alps on Tuesday has been identified as 28-year-old
Andreas Lubitz.
Announcing his details at a news conference on Thursday,
Marseille prosecutor Brice Robin said he had no known links with
terrorism.
"There is no reason to suspect a terrorist attack," he said.
Asked whether he believed the crash that killed 150 people
was the result of suicide, he said: "People who commit suicide
usually do so alone....I don't call it a suicide."
Robin said the black-box cockpit recording recovered from
the wreckage of the disaster suggested passengers did not
realise what was happening until the last moment.
