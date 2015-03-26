LONDON, March 26 British low-cost airline
easyJet said it will from Friday require two crew
members to be in the cockpit at all times, following the
Germanwings crash earlier this week.
A French prosecutor on Thursday said the 28 year old
co-pilot of Germanwings flight 4U9525 had locked himself in the
cockpit and flew it into the French Alps, killing all 150 on
board.
"This decision has been taken in consultation with the Civil
Aviation Authority," easyJet said in a statement. "The safety
and security of its passengers and crew is the airline's highest
priority."
Earlier on Thursday, Norwegian Air Shuttle
announced similar plans, as did Air Canada.
Lufthansa, the owner of Germanwings, said at a
press conference earlier it had no immediate plans to change its
policy.
Under European regulations, pilots may leave the cockpit
temporarily at certain times and under certain circumstances,
leaving the other pilot alone. U.S. Carriers typically require a
member of the cabin crew to stand in the cockpit while one pilot
has gone.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing
by David Holmes)