BRUSSELS, April 4 A European regulator found
"issues" with Germany's aviation authority in a regular review
of air safety enforcement, the European Commission said on
Saturday.
Its statement did not say when the review was carried out,
but the Wall Street Journal said the Commission told Berlin in
November "to remedy the long-standing problems" - months before
last week's Germanwings crash that killed all 150 people aboard.
The Journal cited two people familiar with the matter as
saying EU officials had found the aviation authority, the
Luftfahrtbundesamt (LBA), had a lack of staff, which could have
limited its ability to carry out checks on planes and crew, such
as medical checks.
Vetting of airline crew is in the spotlight after the German
budget airline flight crashed in the French Alps. French
prosecutors say they believe co-pilot Andreas Lubitz crashed the
plane deliberately.
"On the basis of EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency)
recommendations, the Commission has addressed the issues to
Germany to require compliance. Germany's replies are currently
being assessed," the Commission spokesman said in the emailed
statement.
"All EU member states have findings and this is a normal and
regular occurrence. It is part of a continuous system of
oversight: findings are followed by corrective action, similar
to an audit process," the Commission spokesman said, without
specifying EASA's findings in Germany.
The spokesman was not immediately available for further
comment.
A spokeswoman for the LBA said EASA's audits of national
aviation authorities such as the LBA took place several times a
year. She said the LBA had answered a single-figure number of
criticisms levelled at it during the audits and those responses
were now being assessed by EASA.
French air accident authority BEA has said its investigation
into the Germanwings crash would study "systemic weaknesses"
that might have led to the disaster, including psychological
profiling.
Parent company Lufthansa has said Lubitz told
officials at an airline training school he had gone through a
period of severe depression in the past, raising questions over
whether medical checks of crew members by air-safety regulators
and airlines are rigorous enough.
The Wall Street Journal said it was unclear whether the
deficiencies identified at LBA were factors in the crash.
