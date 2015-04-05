(Adds Lufthansa comment, detail on EU regulations, changes

By Victoria Bryan and Michelle Martin
BERLIN, April 5 The German aviation authority
did not know about co-pilot Andreas Lubitz's medical background
prior to the Germanwings crash that killed 150 people, it told
Reuters on Sunday, raising more questions over medical oversight
of pilots.
Lubitz, believed to have deliberately steered the plane into
a mountain in the French Alps, broke off his pilot training for
several months in 2009 and upon restarting informed the
Lufthansa pilot training school by email he had
overcome a period of severe depression.
Lufthansa, the parent company of Germanwings, has said he
passed all medical and suitability tests upon restarting
training.
The Luftfahrtbundesamt (LBA), the German authority which
issues pilots' licences based on annual fit-to-fly certificates
given by doctors and can impose restrictions on pilots, said it
had "no information at all" prior to the crash about this period
of depression.
According to European regulations, doctors should refer
pilots with psychiatric conditions to the licensing authority.
The regulations do not specify if this also applies to pilots
who have suffered from psychiatric conditions in the past.
"Lufthansa meets its duty to provide information to the
LBA," the airline said in a statement on Sunday. It declined to
comment further on the Lubitz case, citing the ongoing
investigation.
Lufthansa also declined to say to whom Lubitz had sent the
email in 2009 informing the flight school of the depression.
LONG-STANDING PROBLEMS
The statement from the LBA comes a day after the European
Commission said its aviation regulator EASA had found "issues"
with Germany's aviation authority in a regular review of air
safety enforcement.
Its statement did not say when the review was carried out.
But the Wall Street Journal said the Commission told Berlin in
November "to remedy the long-standing problems" - months before
the Germanwings crash on March 24.
EU officials found that the LBA had a lack of staff, which
could have limited its ability to carry out checks on planes and
crew, including medical checks, the Journal reported, citing two
people familiar with the matter.
It said it was unclear whether the deficiencies identified
at LBA were factors in the crash, however.
A spokeswoman for the LBA said EASA's audits of national
aviation authorities took place several times a year. She said
the LBA had answered a single-figure number of criticisms
levelled at it during the audits and those responses were now
being assessed by EASA.
INTERNET SEARCHES
German state prosecutors have said a computer found in
Lubitz's home revealed searches on how to commit suicide as well
as on cockpit doors and safety precautions related to them.
On Sunday German newspaper Bild am Sonntag said, without
naming its sources, that investigators had found Lubitz used the
username "Skydevil" to log on to the computer and had recently
done Internet searches on "bipolarity", "manic depression" as
well as on "migraines", "impaired vision" and "acoustic trauma".
The public prosecutors' office in Duesseldorf was not
available for comment when contacted by Reuters.
French air accident authority BEA has said its investigation
into the Germanwings crash would study "systemic weaknesses"
that might have led to the disaster, including psychological
profiling.
(Additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Writing by
Maria Sheahan; Editing by Alison Williams and Clelia Oziel)