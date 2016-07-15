India finalises tax rates for goods and services
NEW DELHI India on Thursday finalised tax rates that will apply to different goods and services under a new sales tax which New Delhi aims to roll out from July 1.
ULAANBAATAR Europe stands united with the French people and government in the fight against violence and hatred, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday after an attacker killed at least 75 people in the French Riviera city of Nice.
Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders described the attack as "barbaric".
Both were speaking on the sidelines of a regional summit in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar.
NEW DELHI An metal footbridge over the Zuari river in Goa collapsed late on Thursday evening, killing several people who had gathered on the bridge after an alleged suicide attempt, local police said.