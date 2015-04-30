BERLIN/WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. authorities
temporarily refused a private pilot's medical certificate in
2010 for Andreas Lubitz, the pilot suspected of deliberately
crashing a Germanwings plane last month, according to documents
released by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Voice and data recordings from the Germanwings
flight on March 24 show Lubitz locked the captain out of the
cockpit and set the plane on course to crash into the French
Alps, killing all 150 on board.
Investigators in Germany have found evidence that Lubitz,
who during his training six years ago had informed the Lufthansa
flight school of a period of "severe depression", had researched
methods of suicide in the period leading up to the tragedy. He
had also hidden doctors' notes signing him off work from his
employers.
In a letter dated July 8, 2010, published on its website
following a freedom of information request, the FAA said Lubitz
was ineligible for an airman medical certificate and that
further reports from doctors on his medication and treatment
were required due to his history of reactive depression.
Information provided by doctors to the FAA shows Lubitz was
treated with Cipralex and Mirtazapine and received
psychotherapeutic treatment from January to October 2009.
"Severe depressive episode without psychotic symptoms in
complete remission," states the diagnosis given by German
doctors and provided to the FAA, which was scrutinising Lubitz
because he applied privately for a pilots' licence in the United
States.
After reviewing the medical records, the FAA awarded a
third-class medical certificate, typically used by student
pilots and those flying recreationally, to Lubitz but said in a
letter dated July 28, 2010 that he should not fly should he
develop new symptoms or require further medication or treatment.
The documents released also show that Lubitz initially
checked the 'no' box when asked in the application whether he
had ever suffered any mental disorder but this was later changed
to yes.
The crash and revelations of Lubitz's medical history have
raised questions over the strict nature of doctor-patient
confidentiality in Germany, which means employers do not have
access to information on an employee's medical health.
The LBA German aviation authority, which issues pilots'
licences in Germany, was unaware of his period of depression in
2009. But it has said that Lufthansa, which owns Germanwings,
had followed correct procedures under rules that applied at the
time.
A spokesman for Lufthansa highlighted that the application
made by Lubitz to the FAA was a private one, using a private
email address. It was unaware of the medical information
provided to the FAA until the documents were published, the
spokesman said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and David Morgan; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)