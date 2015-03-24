MADRID, March 24 The Airbus plane operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline that crashed in Southern France on Tuesday had taken off from Barcelona airport at 0855 GMT, a spokeswoman for Spain's airport operator Aena said.

The spokeswoman declined to give any additional detail on the plane or who was on board. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)