FRANKFURT, July 18 Some of the close relatives
of those killed in the Germanwings plane crash in March have
rejected the carrier's offer of 25,000 euros ($27,000) in
compensation payments for their pain and suffering.
A lawyer representing some of the German victims, Elmar
Giemulla, said on Saturday he had notified Germanwings earlier
this week in a letter that the offer was inadequate. He added a
low six-digit amount would be adequate compensation.
Germanwings, a unit of Lufthansa, was not
immediately available to comment outside usual business hours.
Evidence shows co-pilot Andreas Lubitz locked the captain
out of the cockpit of Germanwings flight 4U9525 from Barcelona
to Duesseldorf and deliberately steered the plane into a remote
mountainside, killing all 150 onboard.
The 25,000-euro offer is on top of 50,000 euros already paid
as immediate financial assistance to relatives. German law does
not usually provide for a separate award for pain and suffering,
unlike in the United States.
The proposed payout for emotional distress would be made to
parents, widowed spouses, partners and children of the victims
and does not require proof of damages incurred to be presented
in order for it to be made, Germanwings said in June.
Relatives living in Germany may also claim an additional
10,000 euros each as compensation for any health problems
without needing to offer formal proof, the company said.
Families of the victims still have the right to make further
claims for other financial costs, such as burial costs or lost
pensions, although this will require proof of damages incurred.
