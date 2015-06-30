By Victoria Bryan
| BERLIN, June 30
BERLIN, June 30 Germanwings is offering 25,000
euros ($27,958) compensation payments to close relatives of
those killed in the March 24 plane crash for their pain and
suffering, it said on Tuesday.
Evidence shows co-pilot Andreas Lubitz locked the captain
out of the cockpit of Germanwings flight 4U9525 from Barcelona
to Duesseldorf and deliberately steered the plane into a remote
mountainside, killing all 150 onboard.
The 25,000 euros payouts are on top of 50,000 euros already
paid as immediate financial assistance to relatives. German law
does not usually provide for a separate award for pain and
suffering, unlike in the United States.
Germanwings, a unit of Lufthansa, said on Tuesday
it wished to treat everyone fairly, although one lawyer said the
offer was not sufficient.
The damages payout for emotional distress will be made to
parents, widowed spouses, partners and children of the victims
and does not require proof of damages incurred to be presented
in order for the payout to be made, it said.
Relatives living in Germany may also claim an additional
10,000 euros each as compensation for any health problems
without needing to offer formal proof, the company said.
Families of the victims still have the right to make further
claims for other financial costs, such as burial costs or lost
pensions, although this will require proof of damages incurred.
A lawyer representing some of the German victims, Elmar
Giemulla, described the offer as "completely inadequate", noting
pilots' strikes last year had cost Lufthansa around 200 million
euros while the offer of 25,000 euros for the relatives would
cost the airline around 7.5 million.
Lufthansa said in response it had looked at similar cases
and its offer went beyond those.
($1 = 0.8942 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)