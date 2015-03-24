FRANKFURT, March 24 Lufthansa's budget carrier Germanwings confirmed its flight 4U9525 from Barcelona to Duesseldorf crashed in the French Alps.

It said on its Twitter feed that 144 passengers and six crew members were on board the Airbus A320 aircraft.

French officials earlier said a Germanwings aircraft had crashed and said there were 142 passengers and six crew on board. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)