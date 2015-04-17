* All 150 on board killed in March 24 disaster in Alps
* Co-pilot suspected of deliberating crashing jet
* President speaks of grief and search for answers
By Michelle Martin
COLOGNE, Germany, April 17 The passengers and
crew killed in the Germanwings plane that crashed into the
French Alps were remembered on Friday at a memorial service in
which 150 candles were lit on the steps of the altar of Cologne
Cathedral.
With the grief still raw just over three weeks after the
crash that killed all 150 people on board, small wooden angels
were put on the pews to comfort the 500 family members trying to
come to terms with how and why their loved ones died.
German co-pilot Andreas Lubitz is suspected of deliberately
crashing the jet into a mountainside during a flight from
Barcelona to Duesseldorf on March 24.
Lubitz had suffered from severe depression in the past and a
computer found in his home showed he had used the Internet to
research ways of committing suicide in the days leading up to
the crash. Prosecutors also found torn-up sick notes at his home
showing he should not have flown on the day of the flight.
German President Joachim Gauck said the futility of the
disaster was particularly horrifying, adding the tragedy had not
only provoked grief and sorrow but also shock about the abysses
of the human soul.
"We're being confronted with a disturbing act of
destruction. We can't find an answer to the question of why so
many people had to die because of a decision that one person
made," he said at the ceremony.
During the service, the small wooden angels were also given
to a woman representing the victims' families; Spanish Interior
Minister Jorge Fernandez Diaz on behalf of those from Spain;
French Transport Minister Alain Vidalies, as a sign of gratitude
for the French people who helped the relatives; and to
Germanwings Managing Director Thomas Winkelmann, among others.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and people who helped clear the
crash site joined locals from Cologne at the service at the vast
gargoyle-covered cathedral.
On the square outside, a white flag with a black cross was
blowing in the wind while red and white candles flickered.
White, red and blue flowers had been placed alongside messages
of sympathy.
"Time doesn't heal all wounds; it simply teaches us to live
with what we cannot understand," one read while another said:
"Depression is unpredictable".
Investigators suspect Lubitz locked the captain out of the
cockpit before putting the plane into descent and increasing the
jet's speed several times as it went down, while the pilot tried
to force his way into the cockpit and passengers screamed.
Lufthansa, the parent company of Germanwings, cancelled its
60th anniversary celebrations set for April following the
disaster and set up screens showing live coverage of the
memorial service at its main bases.
It also placed memorial pages in major newspapers dedicated
to the memory of passengers and staff who died in the disaster,
saying: "We will never forget them".
Flags were lowered to half-mast across Germany and Cologne
buses and trains stood still for a minute before the service
started. Hundreds of locals gathered outside the cathedral to
watch the service live on large screens and it was also
broadcast live on national television.
(Additional reporting by Stephen Brown and Victoria Bryan;
Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum and
Alison Williams)