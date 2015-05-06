(Adds comments from BEA, Lufthansa)
BERLIN May 5 The Germanwings co-pilot suspected
of deliberately crashing a plane in the French Alps in March,
killing all 150 people on board, practised a descent on the
previous flight, German newspaper Bild reported.
Prosecutors believe 27-year-old German co-pilot Andreas
Lubitz locked the captain out of the cockpit and steered the
plane into a mountainside on a flight from Barcelona to
Duesseldorf on March 24.
Bild, citing sources close to France's BEA crash
investigation agency, said an interim report that BEA was
planning to publish on Wednesday would say that Lubitz had
practised reducing flight altitude on the outbound flight from
Duesseldorf to Barcelona the same day as the crash.
Bild cited the sources as saying the BEA report would talk
about a "controlled descent that lasted for minutes and for
which there was no aeronautical justification".
The BEA said it would issue a preliminary report on
Wednesday but declined to comment on its contents or on the Bild
report.
Lubitz had suffered from severe depression in the past and a
computer found in his home showed he had used the Internet to
research ways of committing suicide in the days leading up to
the crash.
Prosecutors also found torn-up sick notes at his home,
showing he should not have flown on the day of the flight.
Lufthansa, which owns Germanwings, declined to
comment on the Bild report, pointing to the ongoing
investigation.
