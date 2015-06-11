PARIS, June 11 A French prosecutor on Thursday
formally opened a criminal inquiry into the Germanwings plane
crash in March that killed 150 people to investigate whether
mistakes were made in monitoring the psychological health of the
co-pilot.
A preliminary report into the crash of the A320 in the
French Alps found co-pilot Andreas Lubitz locked the captain out
of the cockpit and deliberately steered the plane into a
mountain.
Marseille Prosecutor Brice Robin said at a news conference
in Paris the investigation will be lead by a panel of three
judges tasked with determining if mistakes were made in
analysing the mental state of Lubitz.
Prosecutors have found evidence that Lubitz, who had
suffered from severe depression, had researched suicide methods
and concealed an illness from his employer, prompting airline
industry executives to review pilot screening and
licensing.
In May, a preliminary report confirmed a growing picture of
painstaking preparations carried out by Lubitz before the crash.
The European Commission has asked the European Aviation Safety
Agency to assess the report and will then decide whether to
update aviation safety rules.
The French prosecutor said German investigators had
confirmed that Lubitz had searched online for drugs such as
diazepam, for ways to kill himself and for sight problems.
On Thursday, German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung and
broadcasters NDR and WDR cited an analysis of a computer found
in Lubitz's Duesseldorf apartment showing he had searched the
Internet for ways to buy potassium cyanide, Valium and lethal
drug cocktails in March.
The day before the crash, Lubitz had researched living
wills, which detail a person's wishes related to medical
treatment that extends life, on the website of the Hamburg
Medical Chamber, the media reports said. They said this was
likely out of fear that his suicide attempt could fail.
