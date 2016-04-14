BERLIN, April 14 A year after the Germanwings
plane crash, Germany's lower house of parliament has passed a
package of measures to tighten up reporting of pilot medical
assessments and requiring tougher alcohol and drugs checks on
pilots.
Germanwings pilot Andreas Lubitz killed 150 passengers and
crew when he locked his captain out of the cockpit and
deliberately steered his jet into the French Alps on March 24,
2015.
Investigations showed he had a history of mental illness and
had concealed this from his employer in the months leading up to
the crash. Lubitz was taking anti-depressants and sleeping
medication at the time of the crash, investigators said.
Alongside random spot checks on pilots for drugs and
alcohol, the new law will involve a medical database being set
up to allow for easier reference for aeromedical specialists of
pilot medical assessments.
The law was passed a day after families of around 80 of
those killed in the crash filed a suit against Lufthansa's
flight training school in the United States, alleging the school
was negligent in its screening of Lubitz.
