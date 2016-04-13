(Adds law firm and airline comments, background)
April 13 Families of those killed on a
Germanwings flight last year have sued a training unit of the
airline's parent, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, in U.S.
district court in Arizona for wrongful death, their law firm
said on Wednesday.
Kreindler & Kreindler LLP said it had filed a lawsuit on
behalf of 80 families against Airline Training Center Arizona
Inc, which instructed the Germanwings pilot who barricaded
himself in the cockpit and flew his jet into the French Alps on
March 24, 2015, killing 150 passengers and crew.
The families charged that the training unit was negligent in
failing to discover pilot Andreas Lubitz's medical history
before admitting him to the program in 2010.
"The company missed several readily apparent red flags,
including that Lubitz's German medical certificate had a
restricting legend on its face specifically because of that
mental illness history, which included severe depression and
suicidal ideations," Brian Alexander, a partner at Kreindler,
which specializes in aviation accidents, said in a press
statement.
The 144 passengers on the plane came from 18 countries,
Germanwings has said. The majority were from Germany and Spain,
while three were from the United States.
None of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit are related to the
U.S. victims, Kreindler partner Marc Moller said in an
interview. However, he said they had standing because the
training unit was the gateway that taught Lubitz how to fly
planes.
A Lufthansa spokeswoman said, "Based on our information, we
see no prospects of success for this course of action."
Some lawyers had previously queried whether a U.S. lawsuit
would work in this case, given it involved a European airline
flying from one European destination to another.
Suing in the United States offers a chance of higher payouts
than in Europe, where damages for emotional suffering are
limited.
The German flag carrier has said it offered at least 100,000
euros in compensation to victims' families, and that in some
cases the amount would be in the millions depending on a
person's salary and dependents.
French investigators recommended tougher medical checks for
pilots last month after uncovering new evidence of unreported
concerns over Lubitz's mental state. France's air accident
investigation agency BEA said Lubitz had been told by a doctor
two weeks before the crash that he should be treated in a
psychiatric hospital.
