BERLIN, March 24 Two years to the day after the
Germanwings crash in southern France, the father of the plane's
pilot detailed his doubts that his son intentionally brought
down the aircraft to commit suicide and said he was seeking the
truth about what happened.
"In the six years before the crash, we saw our son as a
life-affirming and cheerful person. At the time of the crash,
our son was not suicidal," Guenter Lubitz told journalists in a
news conference on Friday.
Investigators have concluded that his son, co-pilot Andreas
Lubitz, locked the captain out of the cockpit and deliberately
flew the Germanwings A320 jet into a French mountainside on
March 24, 2015 on a flight from Barcelona to Duesseldorf,
killing all 150 people on board.
Prosecutors have said Lubitz was suffering from a mental
disorder with psychotic symptoms that led to suicidal thoughts
but that he had concealed his illness from his employer, part of
the Lufthansa group .
As the families of the crash victims and Lufthansa's Chief
Executive Carsten Spohr paid their respects at the crash site in
France on Friday, the pilot's father and an aviation journalist
he hired to help sift through investigators' files said there
was no conclusive evidence dispelling his doubts over what had
happened.
The journalist, Tim van Beveren, said there was no evidence
showing why the other pilot was unable to get back into the
cockpit, that turbulence may have forced Lubitz to fly at lower
altitudes and it has not been proven that Lubitz was conscious
during the descent.
He said he did not have an alternate theory as to what
caused the crash but said further investigation was necessary.
Lubitz, who spoke to the media for the first time since the
crash this week, said it had hit him and his family hard that
prosecutors declared within days of the crash that his son had
brought down the plane on purpose.
"We had to live with the fact that he was portrayed as a
mass murderer in the media," he said as he addressed
journalists, dressed in a dark suit and tie.
Asked whether he believed his son was innocent, he said: "We
are searching for the truth."
Lufthansa said earlier this week there was no reason to
doubt the findings of the investigators.
German prosecutors decided earlier this year that nobody
other than Lubitz could be held accountable for the crash and
repeated that stance this week.
Duesseldorf-based prosecutor Christoph Kumpa said he saw no
reason for the prosecution to resume its investigation.
"The crash happened due to the deliberate actions of the
co-pilot, likely with suicidal intent. There is not sufficient
actual evidence of any other cause of the crash, and none is
foreseeable," he told Reuters ahead of Friday's news conference.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Klaus Lauer; Editing by Toby
Davis)