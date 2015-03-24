BERLIN, March 24 Germanwings' managing director Oliver Wagner said on Tuesday his ompany could not give any reasons for the plane crash in France yet but would do everything it could to find out what happened.

"Our deep sympathy goes out to the relatives and friends of the victims," Wagner said.

Germanwings, which is the low-cost unit of German flag carrier Lufthansa, was scheduled to hold a news conference at 1400 GMT at its head office in Cologne. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Stephen Brown)