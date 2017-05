French firefighters prepare to take-off in Digne-les-Bains for the crash site of an Airbus A320, in the French Alps, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

BERLIN Germanwings' managing director Oliver Wagner said on Tuesday his company could not give any reasons for the plane crash in France yet but would do everything it could to find out what happened.

"Our deep sympathy goes out to the relatives and friends of the victims," Wagner said.

Germanwings, which is the low-cost unit of German flag carrier Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), was scheduled to hold a news conference at 1400 GMT at its head office in Cologne.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Stephen Brown)