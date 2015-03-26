(Corrects headline and lead to show airlines will discuss new rules, not introduce them)

BERLIN, March 26 German aviation association BDL said all German airlines, including Lufthansa and its unit Germanwings, had agreed to discuss possible new rules requiring two crew members to be in the cockpit at all times following the Germanwings crash.

"Today we spoke with all our members about possible consequences," BDL managing director Matthias von Randow told Reuters on Thursday evening. "We will therefore look at introducing these new procedures without delay."

Lufthansa had earlier said it saw no reason to change current procedures after French investigators said they believed the co-pilot of a Germanwings Airbus had locked himself into the cockpit and deliberately flown the plane into the French Alps. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)