FRANKFURT, April 15 In response to the
Germanwings crash last month, the German air traffic control
authority has called on the aviation industry to consider
technology that would allow people on the ground to take remote
command of a passenger plane and safely land it.
Voice recording and flight data indicate Germanwings pilot
Andreas Lubitz locked his captain out of the cockpit and
deliberately steered the Airbus A320 into a mountainside on
March 24, killing all 150 passengers and crew on board.
"We have to think past today's technology," Klaus Dieter
Scheurle, head of the Deutsche Flugsicherung air traffic control
authority, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
Such a system could be used in an emergency to take command
of the plane and steer it safely to the ground, he said.
"I wouldn't say it's the simplest solution though," he said,
adding any such technology was likely to come only in the next
decade.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Noah Barkin)