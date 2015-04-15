(Adds comment from pilots' associations)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 15 The German air
traffic control authority has urged the aviation industry to
develop technology that ground staff could use in an emergency
to take remote command of a plane, which could help prevent a
repeat of a Germanwings crash last month.
Investigators believe that co-pilot Andreas Lubitz locked
his captain out of the cockpit and deliberately crashed the
Germanwings plane into a French mountainside on March 24,
killing all 150 people onboard.
"We have to think past today's technology," Klaus Dieter
Scheurle, head of the Deutsche Flugsicherung air traffic control
authority, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
Such a system could be used in an emergency on the ground to
take remote control of a passenger plane and safely land it, he
said.
"I wouldn't say it's the simplest solution though," he said,
adding any such technology was likely to come only in the next
decade.
Pilots associations are sceptical.
German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit said remote control
could be open to abuse.
"We also have to ask whether such a solution would really be
an improvement, after all it's the pilots who are sitting in the
cockpit and they're the ones with all the information," VC
spokesman Markus Wahl said.
The British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA) also urged
caution.
"We must act with careful consideration to ensure new safety
risks or concerns are not created, such as those raised by the
vulnerability of any form of remote control of a passenger
aircraft," a spokesman said.
Since the Germanwings crash, European airlines have
implemented a rule that two people must be in the cockpit at all
times and Germany has set up a task force with the aviation
industry to consider changes to medical and psychological tests
for pilots.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Victoria Bryan; Editing by
Noah Barkin and Susan Thomas)