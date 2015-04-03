BERLIN German prosecutors searched the offices of five doctors whose help was sought by the co-pilot suspected of deliberately crashing a Germanwings plane in the French Alps, a German magazine said on Friday.

Der Spiegel said they secured medical records, citing a summary of the prosecutors' findings. The magazine will publish the story on Saturday.

Once the co-pilot Andreas Lubitz's name became public, several doctors came forward to say he had visited them, Der Spiegel said. He saw specialists for both neurology and psychiatry, it added, although it was unclear whether this information also came from the prosecutors' findings.

The public prosecutors' office in Duesseldorf, where Lubitz had a home, was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

French accident investigators said on Friday that a second 'black box' recovered from the Germanwings (LHAG.DE) crash site indicated that Lubitz deliberately crashed the airplane.

